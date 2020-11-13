The life safety manufacturer, Hochiki Europe, has received content accreditation from the Fire Industry Association’s (FIA) for three of its CPD-certified life safety webinars.

Launched in June, the FIA CPD Certification Centre gives members the chance to secure the FIA’s approval for CPD sessions, besides receive feedback on where they may need to improve.

The industry accreditation was awarded to the life safety manufacturer after it submitted webinars on multi-sensors, false alarm reduction and life safety in HMOs (multi-occupation homes).

As a result, webinar participants can be assured they are receiving the most reliable expertise the sector has to offer and that all information has been approved by the industry body, the firm adds.

Paul Adams, Marketing Manager, Hochiki Europe, said: “Our CPD-certified webinars have proved extremely popular, especially as more people work remotely, offering attendees free technical guidance on some of the most important challenges in life safety whilst topping up their CPD hour commitments. Receiving the FIA’s CPD content accreditation, demonstrates to our customers and stakeholders that the guidance and knowledge within them are incredibly valuable and helpful for them in their day-to-day roles.”

