Intercom with 2MP fisheye lens

New from Hanwha Techwin is an intercom, the TID-600R, that brings together a camera with audio features and analytics. The new intercom has multiple applications, whether acting as a help point for queries and emergencies, access control or communication with a control room or a front desk reception.

The SIP compliant TID-600R features a 2MP fisheye lens with a wide horizontal 180 degree field of view (114 degrees vertical), infra-red (IR) lighting providing 16 feet/5 metres of illumination), and Wide Dymanic Range (WDR) for varied lighting scenes. For the United States, the intercom is NDAA compliant.

The intercom is of use the developers say across healthcare settings (for touchless access control); car parks (for visibility and communication); and offices and residences (for entry and exit). The product goes beyond an intercom the makers add to offer surveillance features, integration with video management software (VMS) and network recorders (NVRs), and can act as part of a wider video surveillance and access control set-up.

Besides the intercom’s push button, the TID-600R offers a touchless call system, allowing a user to raise their hand towards the device to initiate a call. Touchless entry and exit solutions have become more important post-covid, the company says, reducing the risk of infection and the need to keep cleaning. The touchless option can be switched on and off via the intercom’s intuitive user interface.

The camera within the intercom can also handover events to other cameras in a security system; for example at night, or when a building is unattended. This feature can be used to move a PTZ camera to point automatically at an entrance if someone is detected in front of it by the intercom camera. Similarly, intelligent analytics such as line crossing, loitering, object classification, and more can add insights for operators.

All camera footage can be stored in a VMS or NVR for retrieval and analysis post-event. Edge storage is in the device itself through a Micro SD card slot.

The intercom’s speaker and microphone provide call clarity with up to 85dB of volume at 0.5m, echo cancellation and noise reduction. Users can programme audio messages to automatically play when a call is initiated or someone enters the field of view. Sound classification analytics (detecting glass breakage, screen explosion and gunshots) offers situational awareness to operators.

The TID-600R offers full SIP 2.0 support for integrating with existing VoIP systems. When a person interacts with the intercom, multiple phones at any location can be contacted simultaneously through the VoIP, so the intercom will always be answered. It can also integrate with PBX servers.

With a metal casing in white or dark grey, the TID-600R is externally robust it’s claimed and uses tamper and shock detection analytics and alarms to notify operators of any potential tampering. Its IP65 and IK08 classifications, and NEMA 4X enclosures protect the device from dust, water, and other potential site damage. To fit in with a building’s aesthetics, the intercom comes with a range of mounts and other accessories (available to purchase separately).

The TID-600R intercom facilitates an open platform that can support edge-based third-party applications. There is API support with the Hanwha SUNAPI SDK and it supports ONVIF Profile S. Also it can be used with the Wisenet PoE extender camera range reducing the need for extra network cabling and LAN ports.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing at Hanwha Techwin Europe, said: “The TID-600R intercom is the first product of its kind in the Hanwha Techwin portfolio bringing our market-leading camera and video analytics technologies to an intercom product. We’re excited to be able to offer customers a more extended solution that spans across video surveillance, access control and communication, and benefits from Hanwha Techwin’s extensive industry experience.”

Full product details can be found at https://bit.ly/3wkx9eC.