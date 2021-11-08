Comelit acquires PAC

The manufacturer of access control and door entry products Comelit Group UK has acquired PAC GDX.

The two have been re-branded as Comelit-Pac. Italian owned security and fire safety product firm Comelit will offer it says total integrated solutions, inclusive of networked access control systems with door entry, CCTV, home automation, intruder alarm and fire detection. It’s led in the UK by Managing Director, Francesca Boeris, pictured; and is to focus on product development, manufacturing and specification for the residential, education and commercial sectors.

Francesca says: “This is an exciting time for Comelit together with PAC GDX. Combined, we want to provide our installers and commercial partners with a complete solution for everything related to the low voltage package. From video door entry systems to CCTV to fire detection systems, from anti-intrusion to home automation and now networked access control. Moreover, everything can be integrated together.

“PAC GDX is known for its impressive market presence and a very experienced team. Together we are stronger and current partners in the market will benefit from our heavy investment in areas such as research and development, an enhanced service offering and increased support in delivering innovative new products. The plan for us is to continue its great work and support and further develop existing routes to market as well as discover new opportunities for security and fire safety.”

A new modern 12,500 sq ft Manchester office will be the new home for the PAC GDX division, complementing Comelit-Pac’s office, training rooms and warehousing in Luton.

Steve Riley, Comelit-PAC’s newly appointed Business Division Director added: “We know how strong Comelit’s current offering is and we’re excited about the synergies of combining forces. Comelit-PAC presents an all-encompassing solution, enabling our team to work with customer’s right from initial design and specification through to project completion, utilising a complete smart product portfolio. We are looking forward to the opportunities for our customers, new and existing, and market as a whole with our new proposition.

And Justin Hawkesford, Operations Director said: “Anyone who turns to Comelit-PAC can speak to a product specialist and create their own standalone or integrated system in security and fire safety, with confidence in our already established focus on reliability, scalability, future-proof technology and design.”

