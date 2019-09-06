Cybertech Europe is returning to Rome on September 24 and 25, at La Nuvola Convention Center. The event will include lectures, plenary sessions, and VIP speakers, as well as an exhibition for companies of all sizes and a Startup Pavilion.

The past year has been an especially important one for the tech sector, and many of the key topics such as 5G, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, quantum technology, and hardware security have implications for the cyber industry and contain cybersecurity threats, say the organisers.

A significant portion of the event will focus on the issues specific to Italian cybersecurity, with a dedicated “Italian Session” in which major Italian players will discuss the challenges and opportunities of cybersecurity in sectors such as defence, infrastructure, e-commerce, and fintech.

Amir Rapaport, founder and editor-in-chief of Cybertech says: “Cybersecurity plays an integral part in all of the trends shaping the tech world today. From 5G networks to augmented analytics to digital ethics, cyber is omnipresent. While for many years, cybersecurity did not receive the attention it deserved, it is heartening to see that this is changing.

“The entry into force of the European Cybersecurity Act on June 27 shows that the EU takes cybersecurity seriously and is working to increase consumer confidence in digital technologies. In this context, Cybertech is more important than ever as it continues to help raise awareness about cybersecurity.”

The speakers invited include Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo; Gene Reznik, Chief Strategy Officer of Accenture; Rohit Ghai, President of RSA, Marco Preuss, Head of Research Center of Kaspersky Europe, pictured; Anthony Grieco, Trust Strategy Officer, Security and Trust Organization of Cisco; Shawn Henry, President of Services and Chief Security Officer of CrowdStrike service and CSO; and Gil Schwed, CEO and co-founder of Check Point.

Registration options are available at https://italy.cybertechconference.com/registration. The event is free to attend for government representatives and media. Discounted rates are available for students. Visit italy.cybertechconference.com.