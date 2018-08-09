ISO 27001 award

ActiveOps, a cloud-based digital operations company, has been awarded the ISO 27001:2013 certification, for information security management.

ISO 27001:2013 is the international standard developed to provide a model for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within businesses, as well as the assessment and treatment of information security risks. For ActiveOps, this has meant the company showing commitment to standards for keeping data secure, including procedures governing access to information and the on-boarding, training and off-boarding of staff in charge of handling sensitive data.

Kevin Evans, CTO of ActiveOps, said: “We often get asked by our customers what we’re doing to keep data safe, as they’re keenly interested in the data supply chain and the processes behind sharing this data with third parties. This, along with the need to remain compliant with regulations such as GDPR, has meant that we’ve always had good controls in place that we’ve modelled on ISO standards, as part of a strong, board-driven information security management programme which emphasises continuous improvement. However, this certification provides the seal of approval that will be important in taking our reputation to another level.”

For Evans, securing a certification of this nature makes the procurement of IT services easier for businesses, leading to increased efficiencies and more effective technology tools and services.

He added: “Gaining an externally audited certification like this one brings peace of mind to businesses looking to spend precious budget on IT services that they can be confident will work well for them. IT departments are frequently tasked with getting things done to a high standard but with minimal time in which to do it, so having standards in place such as ISO 27001:2013 brings this extra degree of assurance that the investments our customers make in new IT services will not only be worthwhile, but will make a lasting difference to the efficiency of operations at the company.”