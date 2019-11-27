Vandal-resistant thermal cameras

New from Hanwha Techwin are three Wisenet QVGA resolution thermal cameras. Unlike traditional cameras which rely on light to see images, thermals pick up heat signatures of objects and are unaffected by extremes, such as complete darkness, bright lights, fog and smoke. They also offer a solution where there are concerns about light pollution.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “There was a time when thermal cameras had to be used sparingly as they were far too expensive to be deployed in large numbers. The introduction of our new keenly priced QVGA models means that the technology can now be utilised for virtually any application, and not just high budget, mission critical projects.”

The new cameras, part of the Wisenet T series, are able to capture images at up to 320 x 240 resolution. As with all latest in the Wisenet T series, the new TNO-3010T, TNO-3020T and TNO-3030T QVGA cameras come with audio analysis which recognises critical sounds such as gunshots, explosions, screams and broken glass. The products feature temperature change, shock, object/people detection, loitering and camera tampering detection.

Built-in Gyro sensors offer image stabilisation which comes into effect when a camera is disturbed by wind or vibrations, resulting in more stable images.

Bi-directional audio, motion detection and handover to PTZ are also standard, as is the ability to store up to 256GB of data via an SD/SDHC/SDXC memory slot to ensure video is automatically recorded in the event of network disruption. The cameras offer a choice of H.265, H.264 or MJPEG compression, as well as WiseStream II, a complementary compression which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression according to movement in the image. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 99 per cent it is claimed, compared to current H.264 compression when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression.

The three QVGA Thermal cameras are:

– TNO-3010T: 2.7mm fixed lens. 0.3m minimum object distance;

– TNO-3020T: 4.7mm fixed lens. 1m minimum object distance; and

– TNO-3030T: 13.7mm fixed lens. 8m minimum object distance.