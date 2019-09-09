Revader Security, manufacturers of the Galaxy Mobile CCTV Tower report a new order from Scorpion Security. Finished in the firm’s house colour with custom designed signage, Scorpion have named their towers “Stingers”.

Scorpion bought their first “Stinger” at the end of last year. Based in Northampton, Scorpion has seen a rise in demand for its Stinger surveillance tower since the beginning of this year. Scorpion is developing a rental fleet of Stingers to add to its business of CCTV and alarm installations, manned security and mobile patrols.

Mark Bennet, Managing Director at Scorpion did a survey of surveillance towers and found that the Galaxy Tower from Revader ticked all his boxes. He said: ”For rapid autonomous deployment, Revader Security’s mobile CCTV towers are unmatched. With continuous recording and transmission of video from five cameras, we are able to monitor very large areas reliably and without blind spots.”

The mobile power base includes a diesel generator, fuel tank and reservoir batteries that will power the surveillance tower unattended for up to 60 days (load dependant). This unit is remotely monitored and controlled by its own power management system which sends warning emails, low fuel and battery power to CCTV operators when it necessitates human intervention.

Bennet added: “The Stinger is our secret weapon. With single person deployment and 24/7 operation, it significantly reduces overheads and makes for an ideal rental product for our company.”

About Revader Security

Based in North Wales, the firm has been manufacturing a range of mobile and redeployable CCTV products for the past 12 years. Revader is able to design new products using its technology base or customise any of its existing products. Visit www.revader.com/.