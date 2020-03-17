The UK-based manufacturer Revader Security has supplied its rapid redeployable CCTV cameras to Merthyr Valleys Homes. That housing association owns and manages over 4,200 homes across Merthyr Tydfil, in south Wales.

Revader describes its Transit range of mobile cameras as ruggedised outdoor surveillance solutions for deterring crime and securing the video evidence necessary for prosecution. The CCTV team at Merthyr Valley Homes are able to regularly reposition each camera around a locality to respond to any movement of crime hotspots, anti-social behaviour, burglary and vandalism. As the units can be installed in virtually any location, within minutes, the makers say, only minimal planning and notice is required.

Each unit delivers live and recorded footage to the housing association’s control centre over a mix of wired, wireless and mobile networks. The products can be powered by a variety of sources, including mains and battery. The mobile CCTV products were provided through Caerphilly-based installer Seren Fire & Security Solutions.

The housing association says that it has gradually expanded its stock of Transit redeployables following consistently positive results in tackling long-running issues of crime and antisocial behaviour within local neighbourhoods. Huw Powell, Anti-Social Behaviour Officer at Merthyr Valley Homes said: “We have been delighted by our new mobile CCTV capability. The redeployable cameras from Revader Security really are great in terms of build quality and performance – and they have proven to be an invaluable investment.”

For another, Flintshire, use of the cameras, visit https://www.revader.com/flintshire-police-deploy-new-revader-cameras/.