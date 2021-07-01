Red Dot Design Award 2021 for patented sensor

The latest in the patented Panomera S multifocal sensors from the German manufacturer Dallmeier has received the Red Dot Design Award 2021. The multifocal sensor camera was recognised in the category “Innovative Products” and sub-category “Cameras and Camera Equipment”.

A jury of 50 said it was particularly impressed by the Panomera sensor concept, with which system operators can monitor distant image regions in the same high resolution as for objects in the foreground. Several operators can independently observe detail zones of very large expanses at the same time using just one system. Sites thus need only a minimal number of cameras with correspondingly low infrastructure and operating costs.

To address the complex requirements that govern mounting and installation, Dallmeier has developed the “Mountera” assembly concept with a patented coupling mechanism, the “Quick-Lock” system (patent no. 10 2019 122 373). This mechanism enables the S-Series to be engaged by just one person. Lifting load and lifting duration are reduced the makers say and axial detachment of the camera after engagement is prevented, so the camera cannot fall.

Every field of application is covered by a range of mounting arms and options (mast and wall-ceiling fastenings, edge housings). And users have the option to combine a Panomera S-Series camera with systems from the Panomera W-Series (180 and 360 degrees cameras) or PTZ, for example. Then, installers need just a single Allen key size to carry out all installation and adjustment work.

The S series also continues the standardised design language of Dallmeier cameras: defined design elements such as radii, proportions, colours and surfaces are repeated consistently in practically all of the company’s camera models. Dallmeier says this makes it the first manufacturer of B2B video security equipment to implement a standardised design language. The S-Series blends into sites, creating a uniform view. Sectors using the product include airports, cities stadiums, industry, and logistics.

Another feature of the S-Series which drew praise was the housing design: a double wall allows passive convection cooling and renders auxiliary cooling unnecessary up to an outside temperature of 60 degrees C. There’s an optional “Air Blast” compressed air system for non-wearing front glass cleaning and the Panomera Privacy Shield, for visible privacy.