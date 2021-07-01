Hanwha Techwin has added to its Wisenet QVGA resolution thermal camera range two medium distance models. They’re designed for perimeter protection of large open sites.

The TNO-3050T with a fixed 35mm lens is able to detect vehicles at a distance of up to 4,472m and people at 1,750m, while the Wisenet TNO-3040T has a fixed 19mm lens and detects vehicles at up to 2,428m and people at 950m.

These IK10/IP66 rated vandal-resistant and weatherproof thermal cameras complement thermal models within the Wisenet T series. Each captures images at up to 320 x 240 resolution.

A temperature detection feature triggers an alert if there is a rapid, significant change in temperature, with operators able to define up to three ‘regions of interest’ within a camera’s field of view. The cameras also come with a suite of video analytics which includes enter/exit, appear/disappear, direction, virtual line, loitering, shock and tamper detection. When operating in complete darkness, the cameras have audio analysis, which recognises critical sounds such as gunshots, explosions, screams and broken glass.

The open platform cameras are also able to support third-party video analytics applications, such as the edge-based intruder detection application developed by Hanwha Techwin’s technology partner, AI Tech.

The products feature Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS) with built-in Gyro sensors, which comes into effect when a camera is disturbed by wind or vibrations. This delivers more stable images, while compensating for roller shutter effects. A Hallway view feature enables users to monitor tall and narrow spaces in 3:4 or 9:16 aspect ratios. The cameras support H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats, as well as WiseStream II, a compression technology which improves bandwidth efficiency by up to 75 per cent it is claimed compared to H.264, when combined with H.265 compression.

Unlike traditional cameras which rely on light to see images, thermal cameras pick up heat signatures of objects and are unaffected by extreme conditions, such as darkness, harsh weather, bright lights, fog and smoke. They also offer a solution for applications where there are concerns about light pollution.

Visit: www.hanwha-security.eu.