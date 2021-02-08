The video security manufacturer IDIS features twice in the 2021 UK OSPAs awards, shortlisted in two categories: Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer and Outstanding In House Manager.

The 2021 winners of the UK OSPAs – that’s short for Outstanding Security Performance Awards – will be announced at an online event on Thursday afternoon, February 25. Visit https://uk.theospas.com/ to attend.

The founder of the OSPAs is Professor Martin Gill, of the consultancy Perpetuity Research. He says: “The OSPAs are growing year on year and really have become the ultimate accolade for everyone working in security, whether a buyer or supplier. With such stiff competition, I can honestly say that every finalist is a winner.”

In the manufacturer of the year category, the judges noted that IDIS continues to innovate, developing deep learning analytics, mobile tools, and practical solutions to help customers face emerging challenges, including operating during pandemic conditions, and preparing for the future. Use of IDIS video tech is recognised in a second category, as Tracey Edwards, pictured, of Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust was shortlisted as manager of the year. Video infrastructure upgrades across the Trust’s facilities, using end-to-end solutions from IDIS, began in 2018. That included new builds and refurbishments. A high-definition video record of events, stored and searchable, meant incident investigations were made easier, and that has helped to improve clinical standards, judges heard.

IDIS has been partnering with several systems integrators to deliver these projects; companies including Galeco, ISD Tech, and Triple Star Fire & Security. The completed end-to-end solutions have included 12MP fisheye cameras, full HD infra-red domes, and failover-protected, cyber-secure storage.

Tracey Edwards’ OSPA nomination comes after she was named as Security Manager of the Year in the Security & Fire Excellence Awards in November.

Jamie Barnfield, Sales Director, IDIS Europe, said: “IDIS and our integration partners are working hard to deliver the most effective and best value surveillance solutions to our customers. And we are committed to the long-term success of all our projects and to providing the highest standards of ongoing support.”