NDAA-compliant cameras, recorders

The line up of NDAA-compliant cameras and recorders from manufacturer IDIS feature HD and UHD network cameras, plus NVRs (network video recorders) and PC servers that connect to video management software. IDIS’s end-to-end, NDAA-compliant solutions are now being chosen for European projects in sectors ranging from education, retail, hotels, data centres, and commerical office space, the firm reports.

The updated line-up includes 2MP, 5MP, and 8MP domes, bullets, and turret cameras, plus the company’s 5MP and 12MP IR (infra-red) fisheyes. The new NDAA-compliant models come with IR, wide dynamic range (WDR), IDIS Smart Failover, alarm in/out, and two-way audio and vandal resistance options.

New NDAA-compliant recording enabled with 16- to 32-channel network recorders (NVRs), feature PoE (Power over Ethernet) switches, and incoming throughput of up to 370Mbps, and allow 960ips UHD real-time recording. Large and multi-site users can choose PC severs that come with IDIS Solution Suite VMS and support up to 256 Full HD cameras in real-time. With redundant power and equipped with RAID 5 and 6, they feature a two rack-mount chassis, and options for sliding rails and cable management. Both the NVRs and PC servers are powered by Intel chipsets, and support H.264/H.265 dual codec, allowing users to use existing monitors, making premature screen, smartphone, or tablet upgrades unnecessary.

All IDIS equipment is backed by extended warranties and benefit from IDIS DirectIP plug-and-play, and maintenance and firmware updates. Customers can choose to connect to the cost-free IDIS Center VMS for applications encompassing up to 1,024 devices or the modular IDIS Solution Suite to manage an unlimited number of sites and devices.

United States President Joe Biden recently signed the Secure Equipment Act of 2021, which requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to set rules stating that it will no longer review or approve any authorisation application for equipment that is on the list of covered communications or services. James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, says: “The IDIS NDAA-compliant range follows the rules imposed by the US government. All IDIS products are designed and manufactured in South Korea, bringing the reassurance needed for enterprises that have businesses in the US or plan to enter the market in the future.”

Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eB2j9u8fes.