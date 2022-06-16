Mayflex to distribute Pelco

Mayflex, the distributor of converged IP security and other products, has signed a distribution agreement with Pelco to distribute their security and surveillance ranges.

Pelco, part of Motorola Solutions, offers video management and analytics software, infrastructure, cameras, and related services as a single source for video, security management, and intelligent solutions from the VideoXpert video management platform to their selection of IP cameras and accessories.

Simon Steer, Security Director at Mayflex said: ‘We’re really excited to bring onboard the Pelco brand and a wide selection of their range. Pelco not only focuses on product development but work tirelessly to bring the best service to their customers, offering dedicated support, support videos, storage estimators and part number guides.

‘Our aim is to offer our customers a range of choice across our security product offering so that we can fulfill their every need. Pelco makes our security offering more diverse, offering an end-to-end solution with options across all budgets. Pelco is also fully NDAA approved, which we know is important to some of our customers.’