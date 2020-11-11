Two video upgrades, using end-to-end IDIS technology, feature in the finals of the 2020 Security & Fire Excellence Awards, due to be announced on Wednesday, November 25.

A project at a south London neighbourhood, fitted by IDIS integration partner Hall & Kay, saw the replacement of ageing column-mounted PTZs with more powerful but less obtrusive bullet cameras. The scheme has been shortlisted in Security Project of the Year. As the manufacturer says, the end-to-end solution at the Meridian South estate in Hither Green ensures full area coverage without the need for overt PTZ cameras and has from the beginning been reducing crime. Evidence from the system is now captured day and night without blind-spots, and has cut problems including fly-tipping, theft, and anti-social behaviour.

And a multi-site surveillance upgrade has contributed to a shortlisting for Tracey Edwards of Southern Heath NHS Foundation Trust, in the Security Manager of the Year category. The project spanning a number of locations, and incorporating 12MP fisheye cameras, full HD infra-red domes, and failover-protection, cyber-secure storage and transmission, allows a resilient comprehensive record of events to be captured at the Trust’s various care sites (pictured). Ease of use for clinical staff is enabling retrieval of footage, helping besides security to improve standards of care, the Trust says. The case study is featured on the regular four-pages of ‘spending the budget’ in the print edition of Professional Security magazine; in November 2020’s.

Jamie Barnfield, Sales Director at IDIS Europe said: “We are working closely with our integration partners to deliver affordable solutions that deliver dependable results, long term. These awards also illustrate how we’re helping customers adapt to the challenges being seen in every sector, from healthcare and housing, to education, retail and logistics.”

About the awards

Due to the pandemic, unlike the usual London night out, the 2020 awards are virtual; presented by Stephen Mulhern. Visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/.

For the list of finalists, visit www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/finalists-2020.