Honorary BSIA member

Pauline Norstrom has been appointed by the BSIA Board as Honorary Member of the association. Her involvement with the BSIA stretches back over 20 years. She was Chair of the Worcester-based trade body from 2014 to 2016, and served six years as Chair of the Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) section.

While BSIA Chair, she championed the association’s strategy, part of which was to promote the value of member services over and above price in a highly competitive market, resulting in the development of the white paper, The (Real) Price of Security Solutions. As Chair of the VSS section she ensured that the BSIA were around the table on the National CCTV Strategy Board representing the industry, leading to the development of the BS8495 standard for the extraction of digital evidence, the BSIA Privacy Masking Guide, Chip and PIN Guide and the Code of Practice for the design, installation and maintenance of video surveillance systems.

Pauline, pictured, was also behind the development of the research project, The picture is not clear: How many CCTV surveillance cameras in the UK?, one of the most, if not the most, extensive study of the number of CCTV cameras in the UK in the last 20 years, thus positioning BSIA in the mainstream media in the UK and globally.

In 2016, Pauline founded Anekanta Ltd, which from 2019 has provided expertise for converging new and legacy technology, examining ethical considerations and the potential impact of the use of AI. Earlier, she headed the global marketing function of Dedicated Micros (DM), followed by senior board and leadership roles in related UK and US technology businesses. She is also Fellow of the Institute of Directors, member of the IoT Security Foundation, the Security Industry Association Cyber Security Advisory Board and member of British Mensa. Pauline is also a regular public speaker and writer providing thought leadership and ideas to the industry and its stakeholders.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, said: “The BSIA is delighted to appoint Pauline Norstrom as an Honorary Member of the association. Pauline’s contribution to the industry and our association will play an essential role in clarifying the industry position on facial recognition, and will go some way to help explain the benefits, recommend ethical uses and build the trust of the public, and to move forward the next iteration of the CCTV camera research.”