Hikvision offers free online training courses in using thermal cameras for fever screening

March 27, 2020

Hikvision UK & Ireland is offering security installers, integrators and end users the opportunity to undertake free online training on its fever screening thermal products and solutions.

Hikvision’s newly developed thermal cameras can be configured to aid high level screening by detecting elevated skin-surface temperatures, and are suitable for use in rapid preliminary fever screening in office buildings, factories, railway stations, airports and other public places, with accuracy up to ±0.3°C when installed and configured correctly for optimum performance with associated equipment. If an elevated temperature is detected, individual cases can be confirmed using thermometers or other clinical measurement devices.

Gary Harmer, Hikvision UK & Ireland Sales Director, said the fever screening solutions can rapidly and effectively detect high temperatures in work and public environments. “With the advent of COVID-19, it’s imperative that we utilize intelligent, efficient methods to help reduce the spread of the virus,” he said. “Our thermal solutions are ideal for use in preliminary fever screening applications. They are able to detect temperatures in individuals in one second, creating an alert if the indicated temperature is elevated outside of the set parameters, without the need for physical contact, and can detect multiple people simultaneously. Because of their advanced AI software engines, false alarms caused by heat from other sources are minimized.”

Hikvision’s fever screening solutions include bullet and turret-based camera set-ups as well as handheld camera systems.

The free online fever screening solution courses cover basic knowledge on thermal cameras, how they can be used in the fever screening application, which products are suitable for use in these solutions and how they should be optimally configured.

For more information about Hikvision’s fever screening thermal solutions, visit: https://www.hikvision.com/uk/products/Thermal-Products/Thermography-thermal-cameras/fever-screening-series.

Find out more about the free fever screening online course: https://www.hikvision.com/uk/support/Training/Courses/fever-screening-thermal-solution-course.

Register to attend here: https://www.hikvision.com/uk/support/Training/register-to-attend/.

