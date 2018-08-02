Hanwha Techwin Europe has recruited Uri Guterman to take on the newly created role of Head of Product and Marketing. Uri, pictured, will be working with the company’s country managers and others on the company’s B2B channel programme. He will also be responsible for developing strategies to help win new business across Europe.

Bob (H.Y.) Hwang Ph.D., Managing Director of Hanwha Techwin Europe, said: “We are delighted to have been able to recruit someone of Uri’s calibre to this very important role. With Justin Hollis, our previous Head of Marketing moving on to a new challenge, we have taken the opportunity to review our organisation’s structure and in order to align our strategic goals, we have merged our Product and Marketing departments.”

Uri brings product management expertise from over 20 years at a European level and ten years experience of the video surveillance industry. Bob (H.Y.) Hwang Ph.D. believes Uri could not be joining the company at a better time. “We will be able to put Uri’s talents to good use as we look to focus on future growth opportunities made possible by our investment in outstanding new products and technology partnership based solutions, which incorporate cutting edge technologies.

“We appreciate product and solution partnerships are not measured by features and functions alone. We believe in taking responsibility for solutions with partners who add value for customers, which is why Uri will have the responsibility of ensuring our ‘WE MOVE with trust’ message, which embraces our distribution and solution partners, cyber security, quality and service and our extended five year warranty, continues to be highlighted across Europe.”