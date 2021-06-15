The South Korean video manufacturer IDIS reports that its 12MP IR Super Fisheye camera is now NDAA compliant. The company says that the 12MP IR Super Fisheye ranks as one of its most popular cameras.

The makers point to its Smart UX Controls, which enable intuitive panning, tracking, and zooming. These controls allow operators to follow moving objects or suspects in real time and de-warp any point of interest in six view modes from the camera, video management software (VMS) or via IDIS mobile apps on smart phones or tablets. Analytics include active tampering alert, trip-zone alert, and heat mapping tools. The fisheye can also be used by IDIS Deep Learning Analytics for user of object, loitering, and intrusion detection, as well as metadata and appearance searching.

As for cyber security, this camera comes with multi-layered encryptions and proprietary-protocols and gives users continuous recording with IDIS Smart Failover. The Fisheye with its Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) covers a wider area even in varying lighting, the company says, maintaining image brightness, exposure, and contrast to provide forensic-level detail to the periphery. It’s for schools, retail, healthcare, and logistics where it can reduce the number of fixed lens cameras required to cover an area, meaning less equipment costs, lower installation fees, and easier maintenance.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, says: “Meeting NDDA compliance and global regulations and standards is a concern for systems integrators and end users worldwide. We are now shipping an extensive Korean-made range of powerful cameras and recorders that are NDDA compliant, inherently cybersecure and come with built-in failover. Together with a choice of video management software and our 98 per cent accurate deep-learning powered analytics, we are giving customers the assurance and trust they need, while ensuring an industry-beating low total cost of ownership.”

IDIS adds that its NDAA range includes network cameras and recorders for applications of any size. Visit www.idisglobal.com.