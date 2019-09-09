Oprema have qualified for the Fast Growth 50 list, for the fourth time. The Fast Growth 50 is an annual list of the fastest growing firms in Wales. The list recognises Welsh based businesses that have shown the most significant and sustainable growth.

The Cardiff-based distributor featured in the fast growth 50 in 2015, 2017, 2018 and now 2019. As this is the firm’s third consecutive year placing in the list they have also been awarded a sustainability award.

Oprema has been shortlisted for the fastest growing Welsh firm in business to business services and the fastest growing firm in Cardiff. Staff from the company will be attending the awards ceremony in November where they will find out the results and our placing in the Fast Growth 50 2019. Last year they were placed 16th in the list.

Matthew Epps, Managing Director at Oprema said: “When we found out the news that we had placed in the fast growth 50 list for not only the 4th year but the 3rd consecutive year, I was extremely pleased. I am so proud of the team we have here at Oprema who all play their part in our continued growth. With ambitious growth plans going into 2020, we are excited for what the future holds. I look forward to the awards evening to hear the outcome for our placing, the shortlisted awards and to accept our sustainability award.”