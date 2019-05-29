Eagle Eye Networks Introduces

Eagle Eye Networks, the #1 company in cloud video surveillance worldwide, today announced the introduction of an open, public domain, secure, plug and play communications framework that enables video manufacturers to connect cameras, DVRs and encoders to the cloud. Eagle Eye Networks’ Cloud Camera Specification has been developed with 10 years experience gained from practical integrations with camera manufacturers and cloud technology partnerships. Eagle Eye is providing an open source SDK and an open public domain specification that can be used across the industry.

“Our primary objective is to make video surveillance easier for the integrator, the installer, and the customer. Open systems have been proven to do that better than closed systems,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “We have extensive experience integrating cameras and recorders from the top manufacturers in the world. Now we are packaging our experience and cyber security expertise into this open solution by introducing EE Connect.”

EE Connect is available to any and all camera manufacturers, end users, and VMS makers. Camera manufacturers that embed EE Connect can have their cameras operate with any cloud system that implements EE Connect, including the Eagle Eye CameraManager and Eagle Eye Cloud VMS platforms. Eagle Eye provides certification and testing tools for the specification.

“Eagle Eye Networks has always been at the forefront of innovation to create cloud-enabled cameras with maximum focus on cybersecurity. The new EE Connect specification enables the industry to keep focusing on supporting physical security and relying on Eagle Eye Networks to guarantee cybersecurity,” says Jeremy Howard, Vice President of Business Development for Hikvision USA.

“What Eagle Eye is doing here is truly unique in the security market,” said Steve Van Till, Chairman of the Security Industry Association Standards Committee. “We have seen many standards come and go, but the open source approach that has been so successful in every other industry has never before surfaced in the security ecosystem. The availability of EE Connect source code and SDKs could spell an end to the closed system approach that has made it tough for integrators and end users to choose systems without fear of obsolescence.”