Dallmeier poll

Are “Made in Germany” and “Made in Europe” becoming more important? asks Dallmeier electronic, the German manufacturers of video security products. The firm is running a survey on its website on what it terms the “Made in Germany” and “Made in Europe” seal of quality. End users and interested parties from various industries as well as partners, erectors and planners are invited to take part.

As a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, a lot of businesses are considering many things from a different point of view,the firm says – perhaps even more radically than when the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was passed into law across the European Union (and including the UK) two years ago. The relative merits of questions such as the manufacturer’s origin, faith in trading partners, stable supply chains, data protection and data security, and security in general are the subject of debate about solutions and products made in European countries, Dallmeier says. Hence its survey.

At the beginning of July, the firm will publish the results.

Those who wish to can take part in the survey at https://www.dallmeier.com/survey (duration, three to five minutes).