The German video technology company Dallmeier with headquarters in Regensburg employs well over 400 employees. The company points to the first IP video recorder and the “Panomera” multifocal sensor camera, invented in Regensburg. Hence a 100-second TV profile by television station TVA that shows how the company insists on keeping development and production at Regensburg, bucking many trends in a different direction and thereby contributing to the economic strength of the region of Eastern Bavaria.

Dallmeier says that its intensive research and innovation remains a source of fresh ideas for the market. A major driver for customers is the ability to view large expanses in a panoramic image. This is the only way to deal with incidents such as those recently at German airports, the firm says.

Customers benefit from the quality and safety standard inherent in products “Made in Germany”, often a decisive criterion in this era of software “back doors” and cyber attacks. The products and system solutions are in use all over the world and in different sectors: football stadiums, casinos, airports, seaports, industrial premises and public spaces.

The need to automate, assess situations and optimise processes in all customer sectors is the company says a development that poses a strong challenge to intelligent data analysis in video equipment. This is why Dallmeier places such emphasis on research and development of technologies of the future such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, central management and situation assessment systems as well as many other areas.

Video at: https://www.dallmeier.com/index.php?id=290&L=1