360 Vision Technology, the UK manufacturer of PTZ and thermal imaging cameras, has appointed Craig Carton as Customer Support Manager.

He brings experience in customer support gained across a variety of telecommunications applications. Craig, pictured, has specialist knowledge of systems and infrastructure networks.

He says: “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to start my new role with a leader in the security sector. I have a huge passion for technology, with experience gained in a variety of sectors, including gaming, retail, hospitality and leisure. I am looking forward to supporting 360 Vision Technology customers and being part of their journey in experiencing the outstanding service the company is renowned for.”

And Mark Rees, Managing Director at 360 Vision says: “We are extremely happy to have someone of Craig’s calibre on-board in this new and significant role within the business. Craig and his team will be the main post-sales contact for our varied customer base, providing all levels of technical support, including installation training and configuration assistance. Our continued commitment to customer support is at the heart of 360 Vision, and Craig’s enthusiasm and industry understanding makes him not only the perfect fit for the team, but also a fantastic interface for our customers across all areas of the business.”

Visit https://www.360visiontechnology.com.