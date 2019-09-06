Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, has launched its H5SL camera line. It has the Canadian company says a modular design that snaps into a variety of base options, for users to get up and running in minutes. Users can choose from various lens types, including a new long-range lens; while audio and input and output connections help them configure actions and alarms for event response.

A patented HDSM SmartCodec saves on storage and network bandwidth, helping keep internet connectivity costs down. Avigilon offers on its H5SL cameras a five-year warranty.

John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions at Motorola Solutions said: “We built our H5SL camera to create a versatile and cost-effective security solution for our customers. With value and simplicity at the heart of this camera line, our customers will enjoy the ease of installation, flexible design features and various lens options the H5SL offers them.”

The products include Avigilon Unusual Motion Detection, an artificial intelligence technology that can notify operators of unusual events that might otherwise have been missed. The H5SL is offered in 1.3, 2, 3 and 5 MP resolution models.