Eagle Eye Networks, the cloud video surveillance service, has introduced 4G, direct-to-cloud body cameras for commercial use. They are now available for order with delivery in the third quarter of the year, the US firm says.

Body camera use, the firm suggests, could be by private security guards, retail staff, in-home service providers, and delivery workers. The firm points to the market research firm Omdia that has identified body cameras in non-law enforcement applications as a top trend in 2021, saying the potential addressable market for commercial body-worn cameras dwarfs that of law enforcement.

Paul Bremner, Principal Analyst in Omdia’s critical communications group, said: “The commercial body-worn camera market is ripe for new entrants. Features such as cloud connectivity, 4G, live streaming, GPS, and price, are important to retailers, delivery services, guards, and others in the commercial sector. New body cam providers who can break the old law enforcement body camera mold with reasonably priced, feature-rich, professional-grade body cameras are positioning themselves to fill a growing need the commercial market is searching for.”

Eagle Eye Networks points also to resellers welcoming the body cameras. Jaime Abad Valdenebro, Chief Executive Officer at OmniCloud, said: “Fixed IP cameras integrated with 4G-enabled body cameras represent the extension of video cloud services in a real mobile environment, providing a new disruptive video surveillance solution.

“In a smart city application, Eagle Eye’s new 4G, direct-to-cloud body cams will provide extra protection for security guards and ensure patrols are completed on time. The 4G is important, because it gives the user live access to body camera video. It will make a high performance true cloud video surveillance system even more powerful.”

With the body cameras, users can:

Use 4G or Wi-Fi for live streaming, real-time remote viewing, and direct to cloud recording;

Blend fixed, mobile, and body-worn;

Stream to a monitoring or security operations centre and use geo-tagging for response and support;

Make a larger viewing area with fisheye capabilities that are dewarped in the Eagle Eye Cloud Management Application;

Manage a large number of cameras in the cloud and watch from a control room; and

Use two-way audio.

Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks, said: “The demand for high-quality body cameras that connect to the cloud has been growing for several years, accelerating even more with the pandemic, social unrest, and the shift to providing more in-home, curbside, and remote services. Traditional law enforcement body cameras use a high-dollar subscription model, which is too steeply priced for commercial customers. Eagle Eye Networks will support the new Eagle Eye Body Cameras at the same low subscription cost of fixed cameras, making the solution affordable for commercial customers accustomed to paying up front for advanced cameras with affordable long-term subscriptions,” he added.

Body cameras are initially available on the Eagle Eye Networks CameraManager platform, with availability on the Eagle Eye Cloud Video Management System (VMS) in 2022.