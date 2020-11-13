The new AI Box (DV-2232) for COVID-19 from IDIS is powered by the company’s Deep Learning Engine and compatible with IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA). It’s described as an add-on appliance that works with the company’s network cameras and DirectIP network recorders (NVRs). The developers add that it cuts out the need for video analytics (VA) software or edge VA devices.

The IDIS AI Box for COVID-19 includes functions for social distancing adherence, people counting and occupancy control, crowd detection, mask detection and dashboard and reporting tools, for compliance. These deep learning-based features support safe working practices, the manufacturer adds.

You can use four video analytics functions at once across 32-channels and each camera stream, making the AI Box adaptable for all sizes of business. Users also get a perspective view, whether for security, safety, or data intelligence use.

The video analytics enables some of these counter-infection measures:

People Counting and Occupancy Monitoring – counts the number of people coming in and out of premises (stores, banks, pharmacies, and busy commercial sites, for example) showing the status of occupancy in real-time. Using cameras positioned at entrances and exits, the IDIS AI Box generates precise AI-assisted alerts to overcrowding, with real-time calculations to underpin occupancy control interventions. For retail customers, dashboards positioned at store entrances use a three-step traffic light system to automate the admissions and flow in and out. In addition, the dashboards show estimated wait times at peak periods and allow retailers to customise the displays with company logos and promotional graphics.

Social Distancing – detects distances between individuals and sends an alarm when a defined distance is violated. Users can configure event notifications to issue verbal reminders and select from five spacing sensitivity levels depending on local, industry, or sector-specific requirements.

Crowd Detection – alerts building and store managers to overcrowding in pre-selected zones and triggers event alarms if bottlenecking or overcrowding occurs.

Face Mask Detection – detects people wearing a mask or people not wearing a mask, giving users the ability to configure and trigger event alarms and issue verbal reminders accordingly.

Reporting – comprehensive reporting tools are provided for all four of these video analytic functions. They provide data analysis, including people counts and occupancy, along with any violations, by time, day, and month, for accurate and required record keeping. This data can also be exported to Excel spreadsheets.

James Min, pictured, Managing Director, IDIS Europe says the COVID-19 pandemic has tested everyone’s resilience. “IDIS has developed credible and practical solutions to help reduce infection risks, with automation that improves operating efficiency and technology that avoids the cost of hiring in additional manpower or redeploying existing staff to higher-risk front-line roles.

“Moving forward much of this functionality will also prove particularly valuable for retail, with AI-driven video delivering insights into shoppers’ behaviour, helping to convert browsing into sales and improving the customer experience and for facilities managers to optimise buildings and workspace.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.