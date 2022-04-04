Access control manufacturer Inner Range has added to its flagship intelligent access and security system, Integriti. Software Version 22, which is now available to new and existing customers, includes the ability to integrate with biometric readers and manage mobile credentials in bulk. It also includes a new API, allowing developers access to a free development platform to create new integrations for Integriti clients.

You can now connect directly to compatible biometric readers and sync user data. Morpho Idemia is the first biometric to use this architecture. Users can be enrolled directly within Integriti, without the need for third party software or servers. Or, users can be enrolled via the web interface, without the need for a thick client.

Sites with lots of users can have faster read speeds because of optimised user databases within the biometric readers too, the developers add.

Mobile credentials are now easier to manage via new plug-in architecture rather than a built-in communications handler. This allows security managers to create and assign mobile credentials in bulk, by managing credentials on a ‘per pool’ basis rather than making separate requests for each new user.

Integriti’s REST API has been re-designed from the ground up to simplify the development process for new integrations with Integriti. The updated XML API, known as REST API V2, lets developers request a free integration key to authenticate a licence and create a new integration with Integriti.

API endpoints are also now grouped by use, allowing developers and administrators more targeted access to the elements of the system they need, and all with a tick in a box. Inner Range has re-written all documentation for the REST API, describing all possible endpoints and grouping information by integration module. This information is available online and should save developers time when first using the API, the firm says.

Tim Northwood, director of Inner Range, said: “These are substantial enhancements that make Integriti a more simple and nimble product for integrators and end-users to apply to real-world challenges. Direct integration to biometric readers and managing mobile credentials in bulk will make day-to-day management by administrators much easier. While the new API will lead to faster development of helpful new integrations, and there are significant financial savings for our customers too.

“Creating sophisticated, integrated security solutions managed via a single platform has been our USP for more than three decades, and our latest update reflects our steadfast R&D commitment to evolve and enhance our offer.”

Visit www.innerrange.co.uk/integriti.