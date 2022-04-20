New from alarm signalling product firm CSL are DualCom Pro 2 Fire variants. The company’s latest EN54-certified Fire Range is now available to order from an alarm receiving centre (ARC). This includes DigiAir Pro 2 Fire and GradeShift Pro 2 Fire.

EN54 is the European standard for fire protection. It covers signalling for fire detection and alarms. CSL says that its Fire variants enable devices to signal alerts directly to a monitoring station 24-7 when the premises is left unattended.

DigiAir Pro 2 Fire offers a wireless single-path solution, while GradeShift Pro 2 Fire offers dual-path, dual-radio signalling via two separate radio modules. Both come with multiple 4G WorldSIMs, while the wireless signalling options mean the installation is not limited to the infrastructure of the premises.

Rob Evans, CSL’s Sales Director, said: “The demand for EN54 certified signalling products that offer flexible installs, increased reliability, and cost-effectiveness has grown throughout the industry. We have been thrilled with how Installers have received our current Fire range of products, and we expect the same positive reception for DualCom Pro 2 Fire variants.”

