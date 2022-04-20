Font Size: A A A

Alarms

DualCom Pro 2 Fire variants

20th April 2022

New from alarm signalling product firm CSL are DualCom Pro 2 Fire variants. The company’s latest EN54-certified Fire Range is now available to order from an alarm receiving centre (ARC). This includes DigiAir Pro 2 Fire and GradeShift Pro 2 Fire.

EN54 is the European standard for fire protection. It covers signalling for fire detection and alarms. CSL says that its Fire variants enable devices to signal alerts directly to a monitoring station 24-7 when the premises is left unattended.

DigiAir Pro 2 Fire offers a wireless single-path solution, while GradeShift Pro 2 Fire offers dual-path, dual-radio signalling via two separate radio modules. Both come with multiple 4G WorldSIMs, while the wireless signalling options mean the installation is not limited to the infrastructure of the premises.

Rob Evans, CSL’s Sales Director, said: “The demand for EN54 certified signalling products that offer flexible installs, increased reliability, and cost-effectiveness has grown throughout the industry. We have been thrilled with how Installers have received our current Fire range of products, and we expect the same positive reception for DualCom Pro 2 Fire variants.”

Visit https://www.csl-group.com/.


Tags

Related News

Alarms

PIRs stand alone

07th February 2012

The manufacturers Compound Security Systems Ltd announce the formal adoption of read more

Alarms

PD6662 debate days

04th September 2012

Organisations from across the security industry are taking part in seminars read more

Alarms

Ajax Systems launches wireless, wired products

02nd December 2021

The manufacturer Ajax Systems has held its third Special Event. The company read more