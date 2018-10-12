The south east London-based security company, Direct Security, has secured a £340,000 finance package from HSBC UK to hire more people.

The business, which has refinanced its existing debt and agreed an increased overdraft facility, will use the funding to grow its installation team by seven, in turn supporting larger installation contracts. The company says the funding has also enabled it to improve its sourcing methods for materials, making it more efficient.

HSBC UK’s support has also helped the business win new projects, including a security fit-out at London cultural hub, The Bridge Theatre on the bank of the River Thames.

Lucy Wynn, HSBC UK’s Area Director for South London said: “Direct Security continues to go from strength-to-strength and with this funding injection the company will have the capacity to take on more contracts and continue to protect businesses across the country.”

Darren Young, Director at Direct Security, added: “The funding and overdraft facility from HSBC UK will not only safeguard our current and future work pipeline, but it is also an important strategic step on our journey to become a household name in the security industry.”

Direct Security, which is National Security Inspectorate (NSI) approved and Construction Line accredited, provides security systems to the residential, retail and consumer sectors, including CCTV, photo ID badging systems, personal attack systems and intruder alarms. Direct Security also operates across Europe and in Canada.