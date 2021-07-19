The manufacturer Pyronix has been shortlisted for a European Customer Centricity Award in the Digital Strategy/Transformation category. The awards will showcase over 130 finalist presentations across all categories, which have been scored by independent judges. Winners are announced at a virtual awards ceremony on 16 September.

Pyronix Customer Support Manager, Kelly Lees, said: “We’re thrilled to have been nominated for a European Customer Centricity Award. The acknowledgement towards our hard work in overhauling the way in which installers get in touch, is so greatly appreciated. We can’t wait for September, to attend the virtual event and find out if we’ve won!”

In early 2020, installers were only able to contact the Pyronix Technical Support Team via traditional phone and email. In line the company says with its commitment to continuous improvement, an overhaul of the old system was undertaken; updating and improving contact options for installers to provide an array of methods to get in touch, as customers continue to rapidly become accustomed to an omni-channel way of doing business.

A new cloud-based system provided further options to Pyronix’ Technical Support Team, who are available from Monday to Friday 8am to 6:30pm; allowing customers to now leave a voicemail while in the queue, along with the ability to invite other agents onto a conference call to provide additional assistance if needed.

While in the queue, customers can now also request a call back or there is the ability to select from a menu option. Meanwhile, in March 2021, an SMS channel was introduced, whereby a text is sent to a customer if they drop out of the queue; providing them with the option to start a text conversation with an agent if they don’t have time to talk.

Besides, a WhatsApp number has been launched, exclusively for installers, so that they can send a message to start a conversation with one of the Pyronix Technical Support Team (the WhatsApp number can be obtained by contacting [email protected]).

The firm has also just launched its Web Chat option on the PyronixCloud platform, which allows customers to contact an agent within office hours or use the ‘FAQ Bot’ for out-of-hours, 24-hour support.

Pyronix are up against 11 other companies in the running for ‘Digital Strategy/Transformation’ winner at the awards, decided by a panel from industry. The panel of 89 from a variety of industries and backgrounds are all tasked with scoring a set of criteria from one to ten, out of a total of 100 points. The scores are then collated and the winners decided.