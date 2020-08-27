Bristol installer acquired

Font Size: A A A

27th August 2020

Security and monitoring firm Ecl-ips has bought Bristol-based alarms installer Security Group. Ecl-ips is a CCTV and access control system designer and installer based in Worcestershire. Its preferred partners are Avigilon, part of Motorola Solutions, for CCTV; and Paxton, for access control.

Security Group installs, maintains and repairs intruder alarms. With Security Group’s expertise in alarms Ecl-ips will be able to offer clients a comprehensive security and safeguarding solution, the firms say.

Security Group has been a family run firm since 1996 and has provided its services to householders, the public sector and businesses in the south-west of England. Each intruder alarm system that Security Group installs is certified to BS EN50131, BS 8243 and PS6662 standards. This means they comply to National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) policy and meet the requirements of the Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board (SSAIB).

Both companies have fully trained and security screened engineers. While Security Group is SSAIB-registered, Ecl-ips is NSI-Gold approved.

