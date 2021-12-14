New from the multi-national Johnson Controls is Tyco Kantech KT-2, a two-door controller for use in small to medium sized businesses.

This new door controller expands the firm’s line of multi-door control products designed for businesses with needs ranging from one door to thousands. The KT-2 integrates into OpenBlue, the platform for connected building from Johnson Controls. The KT-2 can be used as a stand-alone system or integrated with the company’s EntraPass security management software to use Wi-Fi connectivity, as a solution for access control installations that typically require extensive cabling.

When in stand-alone mode, the door controller can be managed through a dedicated web browser, as an alternative for two-door security without the need for a full security management software. Installers can use an intuitive wizard-based platform that guides them through the set-up and installation process.

The KT-2 is compatible with EntraPass software (v. 8.40 or higher) which uses the full set of features that the KT-2 offers. A capacitive touch-sensitive screen provides one-button programming for plug and play installing, the developers add.

The door controller supports two readers, ioModules and other KT controllers such as the KT-1 and KT-400. When paired with Kantech ioSmart readers, the door controller provides end-to-end encryption, ensuring secure communication between access control devices. The product includes a five-year warranty.

Visit kantech.com.