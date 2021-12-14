Font Size: A A A

Access Control

Two door controller

14th December 2021

New from the multi-national Johnson Controls is Tyco Kantech KT-2, a two-door controller for use in small to medium sized businesses.

This new door controller expands the firm’s line of multi-door control products designed for businesses with needs ranging from one door to thousands. The KT-2 integrates into OpenBlue, the platform for connected building from Johnson Controls. The KT-2 can be used as a stand-alone system or integrated with the company’s EntraPass security management software to use Wi-Fi connectivity, as a solution for access control installations that typically require extensive cabling.

When in stand-alone mode, the door controller can be managed through a dedicated web browser, as an alternative for two-door security without the need for a full security management software. Installers can use an intuitive wizard-based platform that guides them through the set-up and installation process.

The KT-2 is compatible with EntraPass software (v. 8.40 or higher) which uses the full set of features that the KT-2 offers. A capacitive touch-sensitive screen provides one-button programming for plug and play installing, the developers add.

The door controller supports two readers, ioModules and other KT controllers such as the KT-1 and KT-400. When paired with Kantech ioSmart readers, the door controller provides end-to-end encryption, ensuring secure communication between access control devices. The product includes a five-year warranty.

Visit kantech.com.


Tags

Related News

Door Entry

BTEC course

24th October 2019

Through Tavcom Training, the access control and door entry kit manufacturer read more

Access Control

Lock series

30th March 2015

Dahua Technology, the Chinese manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance read more

Door Entry

GSM system

09th November 2017

Videx has launched its vandal resistant GSM system. The firm says that the read more