STid in California

NTT Research, part of NTT, a global technology business recently opened new offices in Sunnyvale, California. Its complex features access control, modular turnstiles, visitor management, video analytics, climate and air quality monitoring, smart windows, among others with brands such as STid, Genetec, Splan, Mobotix and Dormakaba.

STid Group, the manufacturer of contactless access security products, has been chosen by NTT Global Sourcing, a wholly owned company within NTT Inc. Arvind Kumar, VP, Global Head of Indirects at NTT Global Sourcing Inc, said: “We acknowledge the importance of challenging conventional norms in electronic security, NTT Global Purchasing strives to create a convergence and global strategy to actively enhance the competitive position of the company through their numerous top-level suppliers.”

STid reports that its Architect Blue readers and its STid Mobile ID App offer identification solutions by transferring the user’s access card onto their smartphone, to work alongside or replace their RFID card. Matthew D Ireland, Chief Information Security Officer at NTT Research, said: “New factors are starting to become increasingly important when designing High-Security buildings. As staff members are more concerned about having an exceptional experience at work, they start to consider the building environment.”

STid stresses interoperability of products, due to STid’s multiple interfaces and open protocol options. STid offers a unified identification across diverse systems such as Corporate Access Control, Printing, Vending Machines, Visitor Management, Lockers, Cashless Restaurants, Time and Attendance and OEM.

Alex Valadez of Innovati Inc said: “Companies are exposed to the constant global risks that involve damage to the company’s reputation, heavy economic losses or even the well-being of employees. We offer all kinds of technological solutions to improve and streamline internal processes and guarantee the well-being and safety of the company. We have a profound expertise in supporting companies incorporate instinctive readers and cards to enhance their businesses. We are collaborating with NTT to implement a comprehensive security management autonomy and increasing the global mobility NTT requires.”

A large number of ARCS-B/BT: Keypad/RFID/Bluetooth/NFC readers, and ARCS-AQ/BT: Standard/Bluetooth/NFC/QR Code readers and a couple of ARC-D/BT: Standard/ Biometric readers and ARCS-H/BT: Desktop Bluetooth readers are being integrated at Sunnyvale to comply with NTT’s various user profiles. Pierre-Antoine Larrera de Morel- STid Group Global VP, said: “We share with NTT and Innovati Inc. core values, our firm commitment to our clients shaped by our outstanding customer service, our quest for technical excellence achieved by only deploying top of the range components, and our passion for cutting edge technology with ambitious character will be the foundations of our alliance.”

About NTT

NTT Research opened its offices in July 2019 as a new Silicon Valley startup to conduct basic research; three labs are housed at Sunnyvale: the Physics and Informatics (PHI) Lab, the Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab, and the Medical and Health Informatics (MEI) Lab.