The new Aelement Fusion DIN lock from SALTO features a JustIN Mobile application for mobile access with NFC and BLE engine, SALTO BLUEnet wireless technology for real-time access control management and SALTO Virtual Network (SVN) data-on-card technology.

Aelement Fusion is an electronic lock with a sleek round reader that eliminates the need for lock hardware on the door by encasing electronic components inside the door itself. As a smart door lock, it increases security, improves operations, enhances décor and is compatible with RFID and BLE (Bluetooth) technologies that integrate with mobile applications including SALTO’s own JustIN Mobile, the firm says.

Providing a minimalistic design Aelement Fusion’s small, customisable light ring reader (available in black or white) offers a discreet electronic lock for anyone looking to deploy electronic access control the manufacturer says. By offering both DIN and ANSI compatibility, Aelement Fusion can be installed in virtually any type of door it’s claimed.

Marc Handels, SALTO Systems CMSO says: “For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an invisible electronic smart door lock and Aelement Fusion is the realization of that vision. Security, efficiency and design are all essential aspects in the highly competitive access control market. Aelement Fusion incorporates SALTO’s stand-alone, battery-powered SVN data-on-card and advanced wireless technology, with online, real-time capabilities — all without using wires.

“It is packed with incredible new technologies, like the innovative JustIN Mobile application that allows users to use their smartphone as a key, a contactless reader with stylish light ring design, and SALTO BLUEnet wireless engine for real-time access control.”

To help the installer decide which Aelement Fusion model is best suited for their project, SALTO has developed the MyLock on-line tool (https://mylock.saltosystems.com) which enables them to customise and visualise what the lock will look like on a range of door types and finishes.