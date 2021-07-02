SALTO Systems in Ireland

The access control manufacturer SALTO Systems has opened SALTO Systems Ireland, its subsidiary in Ireland. SALTO has acquired Doorware in Ireland. The new business unit will the firm says enhance SALTO’s presence in the country.

The company points to post-Brexit and post COVID-19 surveys that suggest that the economy of Ireland will recover rapidly. The country’s economy will be among the best performing in western Europe this year with growth of more than 4pc; the only EU country with positive GDP growth.

The SALTO Irish team, led by Kieran Gorey, will provide support in planning, implementing, and managing access control, locker management, cashless payment, ticketing, and booking across industries including commercial, education, retail, hospitality, and residential to Irish specialist business partners and its customers.

Managing Director of SALTO Systems Ireland Kieran Gorey said: “This announcement is one more jump ahead in the success story of SALTO in Ireland. Transitioning from more than 20 years of Doorware success to beginning a new era as SALTO Systems Ireland will enable us to strengthen our market position in the country. By setting up this new subsidiary, we intend to grow our Irish business and technology partners further and see it thrive as an integral part of the SALTO family.”

SALTO Systems Ireland Limited contact details:

Address: Unit 43, Glenrock Business Campus, Ballybane, Co. Galway, H91 KPY2, Ireland

Email: [email protected] Website: www.saltosystems.ie.