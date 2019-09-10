The MLA Expo, the locksmith exhibition, returns to the Telford International Centre from Friday, October 4 to Sunday 6, 2019. The wireless access control product company SALTO is exhibiting on stand H2.86.

Run by the Master Locksmiths Association, the MLA Expo is a ‘must attend’ event of the year for the locksmith industry.

The Expo occupies two halls at the purpose-built exhibition centre with ample parking. More than 100 manufacturers and suppliers are exhibiting, aimed at the locksmithing and physical security industry.

SALTO will be exhibiting its range of Danalock smart home security products, pictured, which the manufacturer says can replace the traditional home door key with an electronic system that allows you to use your smart phone to control your door, your guests and your home.

Danalock can provide for a truly smart home when it comes to residential security, SALTO add.