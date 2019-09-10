Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Access Control > SALTO at locksmiths trade show

Access Control

SALTO at locksmiths trade show

10th September 2019

The MLA Expo, the locksmith exhibition, returns to the Telford International Centre from Friday, October 4 to Sunday 6, 2019. The wireless access control product company SALTO is exhibiting on stand H2.86.

Run by the Master Locksmiths Association, the MLA Expo is a ‘must attend’ event of the year for the locksmith industry.

The Expo occupies two halls at the purpose-built exhibition centre with ample parking. More than 100 manufacturers and suppliers are exhibiting, aimed at the locksmithing and physical security industry.

SALTO will be exhibiting its range of Danalock smart home security products, pictured, which the manufacturer says can replace the traditional home door key with an electronic system that allows you to use your smart phone to control your door, your guests and your home.

Danalock can provide for a truly smart home when it comes to residential security, SALTO add.


Tags

Related News

Door Entry

Audio-visual access

04th May 2018

At a private residential development in Woodford, in Essex, audio-visual access read more

Access Control

Sicura in buyout

06th December 2013

Sicura Systems has gone through a management buyout with Access Control read more

Access Control

HID Approve

08th May 2017

HID Global, the identity and access control product company, has announced a new read more