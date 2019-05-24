SALTO is showing the latest in its access control products at IFSEC, the annual security event, at ExCeL London from June 18 to 20. SALTO is on stand IF2810.

SVN-Flex provides access management with security and convenience and at lower cost, the manufacturer says. It offers the makers say wire-free access control with online functionalities. It removes the need to go to specific doors or locations to update cards. Now users can update their access rights anytime and anywhere as any wireless door can be activated as an SVN-Flex updater.

SVN-Flex is based on two core technologies, the SALTO Virtual Network and SALTO BLUEnet. Since all new SALTO escutcheons are equipped with Bluetooth for mobile access, SVN-Flex combines SVN and BLUEnet in such a way that updated access rights can be transferred wirelessly via Bluetooth to defined escutcheons and cylinders.

As for cloud access the new SALTO KS Mobile keys and any SALTO BLE lock mean that SALTO KS users can select a floating button in the app and just tap their smart phone on the lock to securely open a door. It enables their smart phone to operate as a tag, opening the lock without the need for an active internet connection; making Mobile Keys as secure and easy to use as a physical tag.

Also new is the SALTO NEO Cylinder, pictured, that works with SALTO SVN, SALTO BLUEnet Wireless and SALTO KS – Keys as a Service. Cloud-based, it enables users to decide which technology fits better with their security, operational and IT needs.

The SALTO NEO Cylinder is one of the few; if not the only, electronic cylinder to be BLE enabled, the company says. That makes it compatible with both with iOS and Android mobile phones. So whether you use Salto KS in a co-working space or are a student in a university that uses JustIN mobile, you will be able to use your mobile phone to get access into the door you need.

The SALTO NEO Cylinder will be available in a variety of local standards including European, ANSI, UK, Swiss, Australian, RIM, and Deadbolts. It will also be available for applications such as padlocks, swing handles for server racks, cam locks, and the like. As it’s IP66 rated it’s built to withstand harsh sites. One set of batteries can last for up to four years.

Also at IFSEC are updates to the SALTO KS product platform, which now has integration of SALTO BLUEnet communications and a new opening mode based on Personal Identification Number Codes (PIN) to offer more convenience to users. With these new features SALTO KS now offers four ways to access a building: SALTO KS tag, Mobile key, Remote opening and PIN code.