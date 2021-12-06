New for the Tyco Software House C.CURE 9000 security and event management system is the PLAI Adapter, which connects to the PLAI Agent for physical access system compatibility. This open standards approach enables enterprises to manage personnel identity and physical access across access control platforms and other identity-based systems, the developers say, reducing complexity and cost in system administration.

The Physical-Logical Access Interoperability (PLAI) specification provides an open standard method of sharing and managing personnel, credential, card format, and biometric details across an enterprise user. This enables customers to use their badges and biometrics without the need for duplicate enrollments in different systems and the need to issue multiple credentials.

Created by the Physical Security Interoperability Alliance, the PLAI specification employs an open standard approach to integrating these platforms as opposed to relying on each platform’s drivers for the integration.

The ability for central management of Personal Identifiable Information (PII) across systems with the C•CURE 9000 PLAI adapter can aid compliance with data privacy regulations, such as GDPR in Europe, the manufacturer says, and reduce the risk of unauthorised access caused by identity conflicts in the operation of the access control system. This can help to reduce total cost of ownership by easing the administration burdens of making changes to users, credentials, locations, and roles.

Open standards can also extend the life of systems, the makers add, and allow the user to defer the cost of standardising on one physical access control platform. By supporting interoperability with other PLAI conformant access control technologies and biometrics, systems can be extended to include security events and door control as well as visitor management functions. Visit swhouse.com.