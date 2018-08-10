The access security manufacturer TDSi reports new features for its EXgarde Web product. Extra functionality includes approving door entry PIN codes and photo capture, from any secure internet-enabled device.

Alex Rumsey, Director of UK Sales at TDSi, pictured, said: “EXgarde Web was originally launched in 2014 and offers an additional option to interface with TDSi’s powerful EXgarde solution. It allows security operators or authorised staff to add new security users and grant access through any Internet enabled device. The operator can capture key fields (such as name, organisation and car registration etc), assign security rights and issue access cards.”

EXgarde Web’s new PIN code functionality allows a PIN to be amended and assigned to a door, as well as adding validity across a range of dates and times (useful, the developers say, for assigning cards for visitors or short-term contractors). Photos can also be captured through the web portal, for making photo IDs. It is the makers say suited to operators such as receptionists or anyone who uses the system on an infrequent basis, as the software is easy to use. EXgarde Web deliberately has more limited features compared to the full EXgarde PRO Client interface, to ensure security in the unlikelihood a mobile device is breached, or the operator makes a mistake.

As for responding to a security issue, such as a lost or stolen access card, a suspect card can be suspended, and a new card issued, with a visibility of all activity. Equally, it can be used to compile reports, for instance during a fire or other evacuation. EXgarde Web will report on who has entered or left the building, to pass to the fire marshall and search and rescue teams.

Alex added: “EXgarde Web does not require any new software, the user just requires a spare Network User client licence for the functionality to be supported. Secure access can be gained from any Internet portal, including major smartphone platforms as well as PC and Apple. Using a highly intuitive interface, little or no training is required to operate the software.

“EXgarde Web requires the latest version of EXgarde with the free web module installed on a client device. EXgarde Web can be used over multiple devices providing an unbeatable level of flexibility and usability for this powerful integrated security solution. If your business is already using EXgarde it is the perfect way to enhance your security regime for a minimal outlay.”

Visit: www.tdsi.co.uk/exgarde_modules.html.