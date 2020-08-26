KMS who offer the SimpleKey Web communal door access control system have appointed Steve Tickle as National Sales Manager. With over 27 years experience in the security industry, mainly access control, Steve has held sales roles at regional, national and international levels.

He is experienced in large, multi-national commercial access control systems and, over the past 12 years, has focused on the remote management of the multi-tenanted / multi-site residential access control market. The firm describes Steve as a very service driven sales professional who has an industry wide known record in sales team management.

With his experience of dealer and end-user requirements, Steve is looking to develop a focused sales team backed by KMS product development and technical support. The team will deliver software and functionality with topology and connectivity requirements from the company in a dedicated marketplace.

Outside work having retired from a long rugby career, Steve is now a keen amateur golfer with Cirencester Golf Club and if he’s not on the golf course, he will be in some remote part of the Cotswolds with his three dogs. Visit kms.uk.net.