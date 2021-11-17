Hands-free reader

The French access control manufacturer STid has released its new SPECTRE nano reader, for perimeter access control and visitor management. The multi-technology reader recognises employees, visitors, vendors, and their vehicles – simultaneously – for hands-free access control without . It’s for use at car parks, industrial sites, campuses and any other secured place with a mix of people and vehicles.

The reader reads windshield tags, key fobs, cards, smartphones, or wearables using UHF and Bluetooth, according to end-user preference. It is also part of the STid Mobile ID range, which turns smartphones into virtual cards for vehicle and pedestrian access control. The makers describe the outside packaging as rugged and durable to stand up to shock, heavy rain, and dust, salt, frost, and fire. The product offers customised branding options to fit in at a bus station, corporate office, or private community; with no maintenance or batteries required.

Vincent Dupart, CEO of STid, pictured, said: “The SPECTRE nano reader may be small in size, bit is a full-blown long range UHF reader combined with the Bluetooth technology that is used in our powerful and versatile STid Mobile ID solution.

“It is the missing link between vehicle identification and smart identification of people. There no longer is a need to install multiple readers at entrances where employees, visitors, contractors and their vehicles enter the facility. It can easily be integrated with any access control system or parking management system. Which basically means that any perimeter entrance can now be equipped easily with our STid Mobile ID solution and our vehicle identification solution. And since it supports both solutions simultaneously, it is now also possible to identify the vehicle, using UHF, and the driver, using STid Mobile ID. This prevents the car from being used as a modern-day Trojan horse.”

Designed for global customers, SPECTRE nano uses OSDP and SSCP protocols and has EAL5+-certified storage. Data authenticity and confidentiality are ensured using encryption methods recommended by worldwide bodies such as ANSSI- and FIPs-compliant. Encrypted, signed credentials provide anti-cloning and anti-replay protection and managers can erase security keys, when necessary. SPECTRE nano will be available by the end of the year.

