Gherkin visitor management

19th July 2021

The City of London landmark 30 St Mary Axe, known as The Gherkin, has selected Forge, powered by Yardi, to provide visitor management. The Gherkin pre-pandemic saw 2,000 visitors a week, including restaurant-goers who dine at the top-floor Helix Restaurant To manage these visitors, The Gherkin will adopt Forge Bluepoint to provide a check-in and the ability to scan access cards or mobile QR codes in speed lanes for secure admission to their designated meeting floor. The cloud-based product also provides real-time data on visitors expected and allows for integration with other building management products.

Clare Jackaman, Operations Manager at The Gherkin, said: “30 St Mary Axe has a number of different tenants who require a journey for their visitors that fits their needs and culture. The Forge Bluepoint technology will provide our reception and security staff with an efficient solution to provide the right level of service and ensure people in the building are visiting safely.”


