Wiltshire Council has a new mobile enforcement vehicle (MEV). It’s initial use is to enforce residential permit parking in Salisbury. The vehicle comes with a suite of Videalert software giving it the ability to be used for a range of safety-related parking applications including bus stops and the enforcement of keep clears outside schools, the traffic enforcement product company says. The council is also deploying Videalert cameras to enforce two bus gates in the town of Devizes.

Joanne Pattison, Parking Manager at the council, says: “Videalert has provided the council with a flexible, hosted solution that will help us to significantly increase the productivity of the whole parking team. It will also enable us to cost effectively extend enforcement to other safety-related applications as required and provide a more efficient service.”

Videalert supplied a Peugeot 108, pictured, with two roof-mounted ANPR cameras and two colour cameras to capture contextual video evidence. The ONVIF-compliant cameras capture reflective number plates at distances of up to 40 metres with capture rates of up to 98 per cent, the product firm reports. Importantly, this can be achieved with a single pass at normal road speeds.

Wiltshire is also installing Videalert cameras to enforce bus gates located at two housing developments in Devizes. These locations, next to main arterial routes into the market town, have been controlled using rising bollards, which have proved to be unreliable due to water damage. The first cameras have been installed at the Newman Road bus gate and will provide enforcement around the clock while, the product company adds, delivering cost savings by eliminating the maintenance liability of the rising bollards.

Images of contraventions are sent to Videalert’s hosted digital video platform where evidence packs can be viewed and validated before sending to the council’s back office, for issuing of penalty charge notices (PCN). Those getting a PCN can view still photographs and video footage of the alleged offence over the internet.

Tim Daniels, Sales and Marketing Director at Videalert added: “Videalert MEVs have proved to deliver industry-leading capture rates whilst consistently outperforming vehicles from other suppliers. These multi-purpose MEVs give councils greater flexibility to enforce a wide range of moving traffic and parking contraventions.”