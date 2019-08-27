Cornwall County Council is introducing camera cars. That use of technology can free civil enforcement officers for use in other areas with parking issues, the council says. As for green issues, the use of the new camera cars means that one Civil Enforcement Officer can cover the same distance of nearly four and half CEO’s patrolling on foot.

Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport Geoff Brown said: “We have introduced a Positive Parking Framework which includes a raft of measures to help support our communities and local economies as well as improve traffic management. This is the latest move to improve efficiency and to demonstrate to our residents that we are acting to deter those who park in restricted parking zones.”

The cars are fitted with a camera and automatic number plate recognition for the council to check that cars parked in resident only parking zones in some areas of Truro and in St Ives have the right vehicle specific permit. The cars are fitted with a camera which capture the details of vehicles parked in resident only parking spaces. The technology will then check if that number plate is linked to a resident parking permit.

By using the camera cars and automatic number plate recognition, the council can match the car number plate to its database to find out if a vehicle is incorrectly parked in a resident only parking bay. A Civil Enforcement Officer will then be able to issue a Penalty Charge Notice.