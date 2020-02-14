Secured by Design (SbD), the UK’s national police crime prevention initiative, will be supporting the Metropolitan Police this weekend at one of the biggest motorcycle shows in the country.

The Met’s Operation Venice team, who tackle scooter, moped and motorcycle crime, will have a stand at the MCN Carole Nash Motorcycle Show at the ExCel Exhibition Centre, London Docklands, from Friday to Sunday, February 14 to 16. Officers will be there for members of the public and vehicle owners who visit their stand to talk about how they can better protect their vehicles and what the Met is doing to tackle scooter, moped and motorcycle enabled crime.

Chief Inspector Jim Corbett, Operation Venice, says: “We are at the show because we want to prevent scooter theft and the show is the perfect opportunity for us to talk to the riding community and raise awareness and prevent these vehicles being stolen.”

Visitors to the stand can enter a prize draw, with the chance to win motorcycle security products which are accredited by Secured by Design, having achieved Police Preferred Specification. SbD work with manufacturers, standards and certification bodies to ensure that their publicly available standards actually meet the needs of the police and public alike. Products must be subject to testing and be certificated by an independent, third-party certification body accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) before being allowed to carry the Secured by Design logo.

The Met will be promoting their ‘Be Safe’ campaign, with the ‘Lock, Chain, Cover’ message reminding bike owners of the importance of using all three methods to protect their vehicles and deter moped enabled crimes in London. The Met has launched an animated ‘Lock, chain, cover’ video based on a number of real situations and crime reports that officers have successfully investigated. It shows how a stolen scooter can be used to commit multiple crimes around London affecting several victims. The video ends with the use of tactical contact and officers asking the public to lock, chain and cover their bikes to make their vehicles more secure.

In many cases, the Met says, owners have inadequate security or no security at all on their scooters, making it easy for thieves to steal them and then use them to commit multiple snatch and robbery offences. Security measures alone cannot guarantee two-wheeled vehicles will not be stolen, but every step taken makes them less attractive to a thief.

More at https://www.securedbydesign.com/guidance/vehicle-crime/lock-chain-cover-scooter-safety.