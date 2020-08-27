West Midlands Police Design Out Crime manager Mark Silvester has paid tribute to a number of the force’s staff who have completed specialist accredited crime prevention qualifications through the Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPA).

The police officers and staff have all achieved their Crime Prevention for Practitioners Level 4 qualification and Level 5 Diploma in Crime Prevention – Designing Out Crime from the Academy, a provider of police training and the ProQual approved centre with an exclusive link to the Secured by Design scheme.

Mark, pictured, was featured in the April 2019 print edition of Professional Security magazine. He said: “The training provided by the Crime Prevention Academy means that the Design Out Crime Team in West Midlands Police can continue to deliver a consistently high level of service to the communities of the West Midlands. The mix of classroom and distance learning works so well, and allows those undertaking the Level 4 and Level 5 courses to collaborate with experienced colleagues so as to provide the best possible examples to use as evidence as part of the learning”.

The Crime Prevention for Practitioners Level 4 qualification is appropriate for those who provide specialist crime prevention advice within their role. The qualification content includes understanding the role of crime prevention in the community; understanding the use of security products in crime prevention including testing, certification, standards and the Secured by Design initiative; conducting site security surveys of both residential and non-residential properties; employing a partnership approach to preventing and reducing crime including undertaking an Environmental Visual Audit; and planning, implementing, managing and evaluating a crime prevention initiative.

The Level 5 Diploma in Crime Prevention – Designing Out Crime is a qualification for police Designing Out Crime Officers and others who provide specialist designing out crime advice. The qualification includes understanding and application of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED); understanding the design phase and the role of the planning system in relation to the built environment; the role of the planning system in relation to the built environment; the role of Secured by Design in the design process; the purpose of testing and certification of security products; and use of other schemes to improve security in the built environment such as the Safer Parking Award scheme.

About the Academy

The PCPA is part of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, the police owned, non-profit organisation that works on behalf of UK police to deliver crime prevention and police demand reduction work. Visit https://www.crimepreventionacademy.com.