Dahua Technology UK and Ireland are presenting free, one-day Technology Showcase events. They’re designed for systems integrators, installation and maintenance engineers, end-users and consultants.

The dates and venues are: in September, Battle of Britain Bunker, Uxbridge, north London (12), The Lowry, Salford (17), and Guinness Storehouse, Dublin (24). In October: Aerospace Bristol (8), and the Motorcycle Museum, Solihull (15).

Technologies and applications on show will include IP and CVI products, cybersecurity, audio visual, software and apps, smart buildings, and solutions for mobile video and retail. Also covered will be Artificial Intelligence, and how AI embraces deep-learning technology, such as video data structuring, face and vehicle recognition, people counting and perimeter protection.

Not only do you get tea, coffee and a buffet lunch, but each delegate will also receive a free Dahua 4MP IR turret network camera and a gift bag. Attenders will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a Dell XPS laptop and two Imou Call Pro camera kits.

Lilia Zhang, General Manager, Dahua UK and Ireland said: “The latest edition of our Technology Showcase events is better than ever and provides a highly valuable, immersive experience for security professionals seeking to enrich their technology and systems knowledge. Attendees will benefit from a structured and engaging agenda with presentations from our partners Intel and Luminite, as well as hands-on demonstrations of Dahua solutions.”

Register at dahuatechshowcase.com. Any queries, call 01628 613 500.