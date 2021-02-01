Technical week

The distributor Mayflex is hosting a Spring Technical Training Event to run from Monday to Friday, March 8 to 12. It’s targeted mainly at technical staff and engineers. Birmingham-based Mayflex will be running 17 courses, focused around IP security. They include the ‘Introduction to IP CCTV’ aimed at cabling installers that are looking to get into IP security, delivered by trainer James Vian.

Tom Filce, Director of Security Sales said: ‘This is our fourth event of its kind and working closely with a number of our vendor partners including Axis, Avigilon, Hikvision, Ideal Networks, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Suprema, Tether, Venzo_Secure, Veracity, VSS and Wavestore and soon to be launched Tripp Lite, we are delivering up to four courses a day. Customers can mix and match the training to best suit them or to fit in with the time that they have available.

‘At Mayflex we focus on training, not only for our own staff, but keeping our customers and their staff up to speed on best installation practices, the latest developments and helping them to develop their skill sets – with the end objective of ensuring that our customers deliver the best solutions and installations to their end customers. In addition to our Spring Technical Training Event we regularly host technical and sales training via our Mayflex Academy and together with our vendor partners.

‘In these current Covid-19 times and the continuing lockdown we understand that business is tough for many companies and we hope that by helping them to increase their knowledge and expertise, will allow them to win more business and stay profitable by expanding their portfolio and service offering.’

To find out details on each course and to book your place(s), visit www.mayflex.com/courses.