SIA conference

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is running a virtual conference on Wednesday, November 2019; its first since 2019. The theme; Opportunities for improved public safety in a post-COVID-19 world.

The conference is open to all licensed security professionals and will be free to attend. It will also be a first chance to engage with the new chair of the SIA, Heather Baily QPM, pictured. She said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the industry to the SIA’s national conference. We’ve planned a virtual format for the safety of delegates and tailored the agenda to the needs of the industry with a series of break-out sessions during the afternoon. I would like to encourage as many UK licensed security professionals as possible to sign up and join the discussion.”

Topics will include:

• reflections on the events of the last 18 months, exploring lessons learned and implications;

• a progress update on the SIA’s business and corporate plan and outline priorities for the remainder of the business year/or next 18 months; and

• an opportunity to network virtually, share experiences and discuss ideas/thoughts with representatives from across the private security industry.

Breakout sessions will cover issues of interest to the industry such as:

– the SIA’s approach to compliance, supervision and enforcement

– skills beyond licence-linked qualifications: an update on the SIA’s skills strategy affecting individual licence holders, with a focus on apprenticeships, Continuing Professional Development, and centres of excellence

– the direction of the SIA’s voluntary approval schemes, including a briefing on some of the SIA’s thinking so far plus a follow-up of the review of the Approved Contractor Scheme in 2018.

The day will end with a live question and answer session. Visit https://orcula.com/sia21.