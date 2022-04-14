The facilities management (FM) contractor ABM reports that it’s supporting the ‘Secure Futures’ employability scheme by the Security Institute and the EY Foundation. It’s designed to help break down barriers to employment for young people from low-income backgrounds who want to begin a career in security.

ABM will be hosting five mentees within its security arm, offering real experience of the working world and paid work experience. ABM alraedy has its Junior Engineering Engagement Programme which aims to tackle misperceptions of FM among young people and create a pipeline of technical talent. It has had over 500 graduates since 2017 and was created and funded by ABM UK.

Chris Middleton, Security and Client Services Director at ABM, pictured, says: “We are over the moon to be involved in this initiative which is very much aligned with ABM’s values. Having been involved as a speaker last year, I was so impressed with the work being done that we were determined to do more. We can’t wait to welcome our mentees to the team and share the wealth of knowledge and experience which exists in our business.”

Secure Futures, expanding on the Institute’s #NextGen initiative, seeks to support 27 16-18-year-olds from low-income backgrounds to access experience within the security industry, for them to consider pursuing careers working within the sector. It was among the topics aired – and Chris Middleton was among the speakers – at the recent conference on EDI (equality, diversity, inclusion) by Dawn Holmes, arranged by Phelim Rowe and hosted by Riyaz Somani, head of security at the IWM, on HMS Belfast; featured in the May print edition of Professional Security magazine.

About the firm

ABM offers facility services – janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy, HVAC and mechanical, landscaping, across industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centres, factories and distribution centres and entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM is a Fortune 500 company based in the United States with annual revenue exceeding $6 billion and employing more than 100,000 in 350-plus offices internationally. Visit https://www.abm.co.uk/.